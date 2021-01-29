Armaan Malik feels although the world is gradually heading back to normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic, the vibe is weird and different. The singer also seems confused about where the world is headed post Covid-19.

The singer too to Twitter and shared his confusion. His fans too took note of his views and shared what they think.

“Is it normal to not know what normal is anymore?” Malik tweeted on Thursday.

Responding to Armaan Malik tweets, netizens offered their perspective about the pandemic hit world. One user shared, “Yes it is weird but its actually better than that 2020 wali vibe! the fear of uncertainty has certainly gone!”

“The confusion is there with everyone… it’s still very much unclear that whether things have come back to normal or is it something like new normal,” commented another user. Another user wrote, “Looks like everything has stopped. It will take some time for everything to become normal.”

Several youngsters also commented on the singer’s tweet saying they are tired of attending online class amid the new normal and are now looking forward to heading back to their respective school and college.

