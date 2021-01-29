Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued revised guidelines, wherein the restriction of operating with 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls will be lifted. Group Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Entertainment Shibasish Sarkar has now commented on it.

After the nation-wide lockdown was announced in March last year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, many businesses suffered huge losses. Several films that were supposed to go on floors were halted. Films which were supposed to be released in theatres did not release in cinema halls.

Big budget films like Sooryavanshi, ‘83, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Laal Singh Chaddha were postponed indefinitely. With no films releasing and cinema halls being shut due to lockdown, Multiplexes and several theatres owners suffered huge losses. However, they received much-needed respite from the dry spell when the government allowed the cinema halls to function at a 50 per cent capacity in November last year.

Now the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has some good news for the film industry. The ministry has released revised guidelines for surveillance on Wednesday. As per the order, the restriction of operating with 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls will be lifted. The order reads, “Cinema halls and theatres have already been permitted up to 50% of seating capacity. Now they will be permitted to operate at higher seating capacity, for which a revised SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in consultation with MHA.”

Following which, Group Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Entertainment Shibasish Sarkar claims that the new order issued by MHA is positive news. Talking to Pinkvilla, He said, “Society, by and large, has opened up. Whether restaurants, malls, markets, offices, all are working under a normal situation. So allowing cinema halls to operate at a larger occupancy than 50% is due….at the same time extremely encouraging. We have stated earlier also that we have been planning to release any one of Sooryavanshi or ‘83 in the last week of March / 1st week of April. So this decision by the government will only help us to take a decision in that respect.”

