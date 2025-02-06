Chennai experienced a massive musical moment when British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran invited legendary composer A.R. Rahman on stage during his concert. This collaboration sent the audience into a frenzy—they had never experienced anything quite like that night.

Ed Sheeran thrilled his Indian audience about halfway through the set when he welcomed Rahman on stage. “Make some noise, everybody, for A.R. Rahman,” announced Ed as the maestro came in, dressed in a striking blue jacket, black T-shirt, and pants. The audience erupted in deafening cheers, but the real treat had yet to come.

Rahman went straight into one of his defining compositions, Urvasi Urvasi, from 1994’s Kadhalan. What happened next was a remarkable mash-up of Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi with Ed Sheeran’s global hit, Shape of You. The fans were stunned by this unlikely mixture of Indian and Western music. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Ed Sheeran wrote, “What an honour @arrahman.”

Social media was abuzz with reactions to the surprise duet. One fan commented, “The collab no one asked for, but everyone wanted.” Another joked, “Goddamn, I will say it again! Aadhar Card for Ed Bhai.” The moment quickly went viral, with fans calling it one of the highlights of Ed’s India tour.

Ed has also teamed up with a Chennai-based musical group for a soulful version of Perfect, in addition to his surprise performance with Rahman. Sharing a moment, he wrote, “Singing Perfect with the amazing choir at @kmmcchennai here in Chennai today, wowsers (flip sideways for the full experience, gang).”

Before the concert, Ed met A.R. Rahman‘s son, A.R. Ameen. Rahman later released the pictures from their meeting on Instagram, one of which showed Ed clicking pictures of Rahman at his music console.

Ed Sheeran is on a six-city tour in India as part of his Mathematics Tour. He has already performed in Pune and Hyderabad and will soon take the stage in Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi. This marks Ed’s fourth tour to India, performing in 2015, 2017, and now 2025. The Mathematics Tour is the concluding installment within the Mathematics era; thus, this tour is extra special for fans across the globe.

