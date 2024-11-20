Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman has separated from his wife, Saira Banu, after 29 years of marriage. The two tied the knot on March 12, 1995, in Chennai. It has been reported that “emotional differences” led to the separation.

However, their marriage was a romantic affair from the very first day. According to Kareema Begum, A.R. Rahman’s mother, Saira Banu, had everything Rahman wanted in his wife: she was educated, pious, beautiful, humble, and grounded.

At the same time, Saira Banu knew she wasn’t going into a regular marriage. It was with an acclaimed artist who wouldn’t have an everyday life. A. R Rahman had spoken about this with Saira.

Saira Banu agreed with this new life. She was about to begin with the Oscar-winning composer. He had also pressed one condition in front of Saira. He spoke to her in no uncertain terms, saying that music would always be his priority in life and that if they had a dinner planned and a song came up, they would have to ditch it. Saira was excellent with it.

“He auto-tuned me before marriage. He told me that nights were going to be days. And days were going to be nights. I’m a very giving-in and patient sort of person. I have a few demands and a few expectations. Expectations are always a disappointment. I’m happy if he takes me out for an ice cream occasionally. We do simple things. That’s enough for me,” Saira Banu told Krishna Trilok, author of Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of A. R Rahman.

Saira Banu said that she had to face many challenges, and she got through them with ease, as Rahman was with her. Due to his busy schedule, the couple had to come to a set of practical agreements that made their marriage not just work but work very well.

Rahman also discussed why they should always strive to preserve their marriage despite the difficulties because divorces are painful.

“You have got to make marriage work. You have to. Divorce is so messy, and it’s unfair to the kids,” Saira Banu recalled Rahman telling her.

The two were in enormous love, and Saira said she loved his voice so much that she used to hear it daily. According to her, that was one of the deals they made.

Unfortunately, the two decided to separate after an undisclosed emotional turbulence in their lives. According to a report by India Today, their differences “have been elevated to a level that they believe is irreparable now.” While Rahman has addressed it on his X account, Saira Banu has yet to develop a statement.

