The internet was broken and surprised last night when AR Rahman’s wife Saira Banu announced her heartbreaking separation from the music maestro. This was followed by another note by the music composer himself. While the fans could not believe this was happening after 29 years of their marriage, others could not react.

However, Rahman’s separation note and a very strange attachment made the internet lose its calm, and while everyone was respecting their privacy earlier, it started to get trolled because of a basic mistake made by the PR probably!

AR Rahman’s note said, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.: #arrsairaabreakup”.

The problem with the note was the hashtag, which made everyone feel weird and react to it. A netizen wrote, “I’m so glad to see everyone responding to this bloody hashtag – who does that for a divorce, after 29 years of marriage?!?!?!” Another comment read, “Umm, that hashtag is indeed weird, or I should say cringe.” One more comment read, “Seriously! The hashtag made me cringe so hard. It might be a PR post but who in their right mind thought that’s gonna look good with a sensitive personal post like this.”

A Reddit user wrote, “That hashtag has instantly fast-tracked this tweet into the list of most unforgettable tweets of the year.” There were some more brutal trolls that stopped respecting the sensitivity of the issue. But we agree that his PR pulled a nightmare on his behalf!

AR Rahman‘s wife’s lawyer in the announcement wrote, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband, Mr AR Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other,” the statement read. “This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira and her husband, Mr. AR Rahman, emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs. Saira and her husband, Mr. AR Rahman, request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life.”

We wish them strength in these challenging times!

