Madhuri Dixit is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Indian film industry. Many might have had a crush on the actress and must have felt weak in the knees while working with her. But can you imagine the diva feeling shy about doing intimate and intense scenes? It happened with her when she was paired opposite Naseeruddin Shah in Dedh Ishqiya. Scroll below for the deets.

It was directed by Abhishek Chaubey and is the sequel to Ishqiya. Naseeruddin and Arshad Warsi paired again for the sequel. Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz also played supporting roles. Although it was critically acclaimed, the movie failed miserably at the box office. Madhuri played the role of Begum Para. The actress once shared how she felt shy about doing certain scenes with Shah.

According to Bollywood Bubble’s report, Madhuri Dixit confessed, “I was not nervous working with him. His eyes had an intense feeling. Whenever we did intense scenes, I was feeling shy. He is a natural actor; you just have to react when you act with him.” The actress continued, “I was comfortable working with him. I was just playing the character… had fun.”

The report further quoted, “I had seen ‘Ishqiya’ and had loved it. They approached me for the sequel… I loved my character and the story very much. It was a tight script with romance, trust, betrayal, and other elements. We shot in remote areas… Traveled almost two hours… Shot in dirty locations. We all worked very hard, and it was great fun with the team.”

Madhuri Dixit and Naseeruddin Shah worked together in 1996’s Rajkumar. She was also amazed by Shah’s talent and reportedly forgot her lines during a scene. According to AhmedabadMirror, in a resurfaced video, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress said, “When I shot my first scene with him, in the very first scene when he started talking, he is such a good actor. He started talking so naturally that I forgot my lines. For one, two minutes, I went blank. Then, of course, we picked it up, but he has done an incredible job in this film. He has two shades in the film, contrasting completely opposite personalities. He is brilliant in the film.”

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, was released in the theatres on November 1.

