Legendary musician AR Rahman sent shockwaves nationwide as he announced his divorce from Saira Bhanu. The couple had been married for 29 long years and is blessed with three children. In a shocking turn of events, his team member, Mohini Dey, has also announced separation from her husband. Scroll below for all the details.

It all began when the lawyer of Saira Bhanu gave an official statement confirming their split. They cited an insurmountable gap that led to “pain” and “agony” as the reason behind their split. Last night, AR Rahman broke his silence on the divorce and requested privacy from fans.

Mohini Dey announces separation

Bass player Mohini Dey, who is a part of AR Rahman’s team, took to her Instagram handle and announced her separation from her husband, Mark Hartsuch. In a lengthy post, the couple said they wanted “different things” in life. “Separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed,” they added. The duo, however, will continue their professional collaborations.

The Instagram post continued, “We will still be working on several projects together, including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon :) The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements.”

To avoid any controversy, Mohini Dey and Mark Hartsuch have turned off the comment section of their Instagram post.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohini Dey (@dey_bass)

AR Rahman trolled!

Meanwhile, AR Rahman is receiving a lot of backlash over the bizarre hashtag he used in his divorce announcement post. He used the hashtag “#arrsairaabreakup” and left fans in shock. Many commented on how inappropriate it was.

The viral post currently has 3.1 million views with over 2.4K comments.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

