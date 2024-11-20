Rakesh Roshan is the man behind some iconic Bollywood films. His direction portfolio includes some of the biggest hits of our time, like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya, Karan Arjun and Krrish. The director has frequently collaborated with actors like Shah Rukh Khan and his son Hrithik Roshan to create films that are still iconic and have great re-watch value. His movie Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is among the most iconic films of Bollywood. The film is getting a re-release on 22nd November, and the fans are looking forward to reliving the good old times and getting nostalgic about this film. Rakesh Roshan spoke to Bollywood Hungama as he had an update about his future as a director and his next project.

Rakesh Roshan to retire but promises to announce Krrish 4

Rakesh Roshan said that his career as a director has ended. He said, “I don’t think so. I’ll be directing any further. But I’ll surely be announcing Krrish 4 very soon.” Krrish 4 is the sequel to the 2013 hit Krrish 3 and is the fourth film in the franchise, featuring Hrithik Roshan as the superhero Krrish and his father Rohit Mehra in the first film of the franchise, Koi…Mil Gaya.

While fans will be excited about the return of the Krrish Franchise, the news is that one of the favorite directors of the 90s era is now hanging up his boots. With the Karan Arjun re-release, fans can relive the hysteria he created with the film. The actors in the film have also been promoting the film’s re-release on their social media.

Rakesh Roshan made his directorial debut with Khudgarz in 1987

Rakesh Roshan enjoyed a successful acting career before venturing into direction. As a director, he began his journey with the 1987 film Khudgarz. A unique aspect of his movies is that they all started with the letter K.

His final film as a director will be Krrish 3, released in 2013. He has since been a producer for the film Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta and starring his son Hrithik Roshan as a blind killer.

