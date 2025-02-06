It is no secret that Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds was once married before their split. However, in one of the interviews, Johansson subtly took a swipe at her ex-husband and revealed the reason behind their separation.

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were once the ‘IT’ couple of Hollywood. However, both of them have moved on in their respective lives with their respective partners—Reynolds with Blake Lively and Johansson with Colin Jost. But before that, Scarlett and Ryan were married and stayed in the relationship for three years, from 2008 to 2011. In 2011, they got separated and stood by their decision.

Their split had left many fans heartbroken. However, in an old interview, Scarlett opened up about what it means to her to be in a relationship and took a low-key dig at her ex-husband, Ryan, while not mentioning his name and explaining the reason behind their split. Read ahead to find out.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan, when Scarlett Johansson was asked how she sees her partner in a relationship with her, the ‘Black Widow’ actress expressed how having a “real understanding” is so important. Talking about it, she further hinted at her ex-partner, Ryan (careful enough not to say the name), and shared how ‘competitive’ behavior can lead to the downfall of a bond. She said,

“There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are going at the same rate. Even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing.”

After the separation, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson had shared a joint statement that read, “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love, and we leave it with love and kindness. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

After splitting from Reynolds, Scarlett moved on and got hitched to Romain Dauraic in 2014. She shares her daughter, Rose, with him. However, in 2017, the couple separated, and the actress started seeing SNL comedian Colin Jost. They married in 2020 and welcomed their first son, Cosmo, in 2021. So far, they have been going quite intense as a power couple. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds tied the knot with Blake Lively in 2012 and has been enjoying his married life with her. They are parents to four kids.

There has been some turbulence at their home because of Blake’s current legal battle with Justin Baldoni. But, on Scarlett Johansson’s part, the actress is enjoying a professional high point as her film ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ alongside Jonathan Bailey has been scheduled to hit the theatres on July 2, 2025.

What are your thoughts about Scarlett Johansson’s reasoning behind her split with Ryan Reynolds? Let us know in the comments.

