Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s recent outfit stunt at the Grammys shocked everyone. However, amid this controversy, Ye’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox’s claims about him controlling her wardrobe resurfaced.

Kanye West and Julia Fox had a brief romantic phase between 2021 and 2022. After splitting from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, West met Fox in Miami during New Year’s Eve of 2021. They immediately hit it off and started dating. Even though she wasn’t ready to go in public with her relationship with the Hollywood rapper, Fox stated that it was done behind her back and that she was used as a pawn.

They parted ways in February 2022, and West went on to have a relationship with Bianca Censori, which then turned into a marriage. Recently, at the 67th Grammys award, the couple pulled a stunt on the red carpet, where Censori showcased herself in a semi-na*ed outfit and created a lot of chaos. Though people lashed out at the couple for putting themselves out there like so at a prestigious event, many noticed Censori’s hesitation to get out of her black fur coat.

Amid all these, Fox’s claims about him forcing her to dress in a ‘certain way’ resurface all over the media. Does this hint at Ye’s history of trying to change the fashion sense of the women he dates? It also happened with Kim Kardashian, Selita Ebanks, Irina Shayk, and others. Julia wrote about it in her memoir.

In Julia Fox’s 2023 memoir, the actress and model explained how toxic her relationship was with Kanye West. She had accused her ex-boyfriend of making her wear a specific type of clothes and treating her like a “show monkey.” In one of the sections of her book, Fox explained how West asked her to get a ‘b**b job’ because one of the outfits didn’t fit her well. She didn’t agree to it and then realized she had quite a well-maintained body post-delivering her baby. The actress-cum-model was also asked to sign an NDA about her relationship with Ye, which she didn’t do.

Fox wrote in her book, “He appoints a team to work on my wardrobe. I immediately think of an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where he did the same thing for his estranged wife in their early stages of dating. This is all so surreal.” She even claimed that Ye had appointed two of her best friends as her stylists and changed everything she wanted to wear.

She still regrets the relationship, as she mentions in her book: “I hate it! It was only a few weeks, but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life, and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”

Before Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian had also talked about how Kanye West took over her wardrobe and controlled her styling. Does that mean Ye has been dominating Bianca Censori’s fashion, too, and the architect has no control over what she wants to wear?

