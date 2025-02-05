Kanye West and Bianca Censori sparked controversies when she sported a semi-n*de outfit at the 67th Annual Grammy Award ceremony. Reportedly, they were thrown out of the event premises. After shocking everyone with such a bold decision, Censori wore a black see-through bodysuit at the afterparty. She left little to the imagination in the outfit, which the Australian beauty paired with loose-fitted boots.

Now, West has put that black sheer bodysuit on his new website for people to purchase at $20. On his site, Ye has been selling other clothing items, including white, gray, and black T-shirts, sweatpants, socks, shorts, hoodies, and slip-on flats. Now, fans have pointed out a creepy detail in the bodysuit he is selling.

On the YZY website, Kanye West has recently added Bianca Censori’s black sheer bodysuit which she wore at the Grammys’ afterparty. In a close-up of the piece, which retails for $20, fans believe they can see an eerie facial structure creeping outside of it. It has sparked a lot of reactions from them. As per the Deadline, in a now-deleted post, internet users have shared their opinions.

One of them wrote, “Am I tripping? Is there a face right there second photo?” Another one asked, “Anyone see the face?” A third person commented, “It’s his wife! She trapped.” While someone called it “creepy”, another fan said it was a “demon face”.

Before making Censori walk in that sheer bodysuit, West had teased he would launch women’s attire on his website weeks ago. He had mentioned that a risque outfit would be a part of his collection. Announcing the launch, at that time, he wrote in his Instagram story, “Yzy women’s coming next. SCALING INNOVATION. For anyone in clothing that doesn’t work at Yeezy be afraid Be very afraid.”

The Hollywood rapper further added, “No corporations leveraging my platform Using me to get to us Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction.”

After parting ways with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West moved on and got close to Bianca Censori, an Australian model-cum-architect. She soon became the Head Architect at the Yeezy, and after dating for a while, they got married in a private ceremony in December 2022. The ceremony was so private that Kim also didn’t know about it.

Well, what are your thoughts about the bodysuit as well as Ye and Censori’s controversial outbreaks?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dafne Keen Reveals Emotional Reaction To Returning As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News