The film Deadpool and Wolverine achieved significant milestones in 2024, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year according to Box Office Mojo and the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, as reported by Wikipedia. Packed with exciting cameos, one standout appearance was by Dafne Keen, reprising her role as Laura alias X-23 from the critically acclaimed 2017 film Logan.

In a recent interview with Collider at the Saturn Awards, Dafne Keen expressed her excitement about joining the cast of Deadpool and Wolverine. She described receiving the call to reprise her role as Laura as one of the most exhilarating moments of her life.

Excitedly, she even dropped her phone into the bathtub, screaming joyfully. Days later, she connected with the film’s director, Shawn Levy, over FaceTime, and they discussed her character, which she had long hoped to revisit.

Keen revealed she had been eager to step back into Laura’s shoes, as the role held a special place in her heart. Reuniting with Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, was another highlight for her. Reflecting on the experience, she called the reunion with Jackman “amazing,” emphasizing how much the opportunity meant to her personally and professionally. Her return added a nostalgic and emotional layer to the film.

