Denise Richards is back on Bravo with a brand-new show titled Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. The docuseries revolves around her and her family’s lives and promises lots of drama, entertainment, and fun for fans. The actress gives the audience a deeper look into her life, her three daughters, Sami, Lola, and Eloise, and her husband, Aaron.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum will also reunite with some of her co-stars, namely Camille Grammer, Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne, giving fans a reunion to remember. Here’s what we know about the show, including its premiere date and storylines.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things: Premiere Date

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things will premiere on Bravo on March 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The series will start with two back-to-back half-hour episodes, and starting next week, it will air a half-hour episode. The day after an episode airs, it will also be available to stream on Peacock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things: Storylines

Denise Richards has had a diverse career, from modeling to acting in films and starring on popular reality shows. The icon is back and trying to balance it all while she “navigates being an actress, wife, and mother in the public eye.” She faces instances where she has to work hard to keep the whole family together, especially when her daughters don’t see eye-to-eye.

She also meets her former friends from The Real Housewives franchise and her former husband, Charlie Shee, as she goes on adventures and lives. Denise’s eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, is an independent and vivacious woman who wants to create her path and name for herself.

She posts content on OnlyFans, which sparked outrage a few years back when the news came out about her joining the adult platform. When Sami struggles to trust her younger sister, Lola, will it cause a rift in their relationship,p or will they manage to get through the friction and hug it out?

Meanwhile, Lola Sheen is the middle child who is soft but determined about what she wants. She “finds comfort in her faith” and wants her elder sister Sami to see things through her eyes once. Will she be able to make it happen, or will their struggles as sisters continue throughout the season?

Cast Photos for #DeniseRichards’ new show “Denise Richards & Her Wild Things”, premiering Tuesday, March 4th at 9/8c! ❤️ #DeniseRichardsWildThings pic.twitter.com/6JOgA1dlgs — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) February 4, 2025

Denise’s youngest daughter, Eloise Richards, is sweet and acts like the glue of the family. Her “presence reminds her sisters of what’s important in life” and how family always comes first, no matter how many fights, arguments, or debates happen. Denise’s husband, Aaron Phyphers, is there for support.

Their six-year marriage is still going strong, and he loves to be with his wife as they navigate taking care of a blended family. The series was first greenlit by E! but was then shifted to Bravo, her previous home, where she starred on RHOBH as a main cast member and a guest for seasons.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dafne Keen Reveals Emotional Reaction To Returning As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News