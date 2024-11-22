So, here’s the twist no one saw coming: When Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers, her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, made the guest list. Yep, the same Sheen from their famously turbulent past. But Richards had a surprising reason for extending the olive branch—or wedding invite. It wasn’t about rekindling old sparks; it was about their kids.

“No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and me, I invite him to do everything he has to do with the kids,” Denise said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The couple’s divorce was drama-filled, but she’s about keeping the family vibe positive for their daughters, Sam and Lola. No messy past is going to mess with that.

Denise and Charlie’s relationship has seen some Wild Things. Their divorce came with its share of headlines, legal skirmishes, and very public ups and downs. But Denise made it clear that the kids come first. “Whatever is going on with a couple, the children should not be privy to it,” she told People.

And here’s the kicker: Denise was so chill about Charlie’s invite that she didn’t even care who he brought along. “Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care,” she said with a shrug on RHOBH. “It’s just, it is what it is.” That’s next-level co-parenting goals—or a reality TV mic-drop moment.

Her wedding to Aaron Phypers, a wellness practitioner, was an intimate Malibu affair last fall. The actress gushed about her new husband, calling their relationship “amazing.” She praised him for stepping into her life—three daughters, ex-husband, and all. “For him to embrace a single woman with [three] daughters and an ex-husband with a wonderfully colorful past, it’s a lot. That made me fall in love with him even more.”

Aaron has taken the stepdad role in stride, blending into the Richards-Sheen circus like a pro. Denise’s daughters seem to have found a great father figure in him, which only adds to the feel-good vibes of their union.

As for Charlie? The Two and a Half Men star kept things classy, wishing Denise and Aaron “nothing but happiness” in an Entertainment Tonight interview.

Denise and Charlie have come a long way, from messy divorces to heartfelt reunions. And while their history might be “wonderfully colorful,” this moment was all about moving forward—and proving that some bonds are more robust than the chaos.

