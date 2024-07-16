The Bold & The Beautiful Star Denise Richards Denied Breaking Up One Time Pal Heather Locklear's Marriage: "I Did Not Steal Someone's Husband"

Denise Richards joined the cast of The Bold & The Beautiful in 2019. Right off the bat, fans loved to hate her husband-stealing character, Shauna Fulton. Her relentless pursuit of Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) husband, Ridge Forrester, became the defining storyline of the hit soap opera for a few years.

Fans would not be surprised to discover that Denise Richards storyline in The Bold and the Beautiful was similar to a real-life situation that dominated tabloid headlines over a decade earlier. In 2006, Girl Next Door author Denise Richards was accused of “stealing” Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora from one-time pal Heather Locklear.

Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and Melrose Place star Heather Locklear, who married in 1994, split up in 2006. At the time, reports emerged that Locklear’s friend Denise Richards, who had split from Charlie Sheen, was dating Sambora.

An In Touch Article claimed Richards encouraged her pal Locklear to divorce Sambora and then went on to date the rock star. A source alleged that “[Richards] was the one who told Heather to file for divorce. Now it looks like she had an ulterior motive.”

Richards and Sambora broke up in 2007 but rekindled their romance in 2011. Shortly after, The Bold and the Beautiful star Denise Richards denied rumors that she broke up her friend’s marriage and insisted she was not the one to blame.

Denise Richards told US Weekly, “We (her and Sambora) were friends, and we were both going through divorces. That’s what drew us to each other. I did not steal someone’s husband. Did I date a former friend’s ex-husband? Yes. Did I break up a marriage? No.”

Richards noted that she was not friends with Locklear when she started dating her ex-husband, Sambora. She said, “If I was still friends with (Locklear), that never would have happened with Richie. There was no friendship anymore prior to Richie and I getting together.”

Richards concluded her statement by saying despite the rumours, she does not regret dating Sambora. The couple broke up in 2012.

