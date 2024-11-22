So, here’s a fun thought: Daniel Radcliffe wouldn’t mind getting killed in a quick, bloody scene on Game of Thrones. In a interview, Radcliffe spilled the tea about his post-Harry Potter life, and it turns out he’s down for brief stints in TV shows—especially if it means a dramatic, heroic (or unheroic) death on HBO’s legendary fantasy series.

“I would love to,” Radcliffe said about possibly joining Game of Thrones. “If they want just to bring me in and f–king kill me, I would be so happy to do that.” No long-term contracts, no tedious character arcs—show up, make a grand entrance, and get brutally offed. Classic Radcliffe, right? It sounds like he’s embracing the freedom that comes with life after the Harry Potter fame explosion, which makes sense given his desire to avoid lengthy commitments to TV series. “I have a little bit of freedom,” he said, talking about the flexibility he now enjoys after wrapping up a decade in the Wizarding World.

Radcliffe wouldn’t be the first Harry Potter alum to stroll into Westeros. Jim Broadbent, aka Professor Slughorn, already swapped wands for swords in Game of Thrones’ seventh season. So yeah, the crossover is natural. If Radcliffe’s down to dive into the chaos for a quick, gory exit, it’s totally within reach. Your move, HBO—let’s make it happen!

Of course, this isn’t a random thought from Radcliffe—it’s part of his larger perspective on career flexibility. After all, he’s been part of some massive franchises and is now looking for opportunities to try different roles.

He’s recently read a few solid TV pilots, but, as he mentioned, signing up for a seven-season commitment isn’t exactly his vibe right now. Fair enough. He’s not trying to get locked down into any long-running series like Jon Snow or Daenery Targaryen—he’s just looking to pop in, have some fun, and maybe get a quick exit.

The best part? Radcliffe’s sense of humor is always on point. He’s not losing sleep over whether his GOT character bites the dust, but he’s totally into being a one-scene wonder in someone else’s epic storyline. Because let’s face it, in Game of Thrones, you’re scheming or getting skewered. You might as well lean into the chaos, right?

So, here’s hoping that Radcliffe gets his wish and gets to swing by Game of Thrones for a cameo—preferably a one-and-done where he doesn’t come back as a resurrected zombie or, even worse, just a farting corpse. Because let’s be honest: If Radcliffe’s going out, it should be with a bang, not a whimper.

