Here’s the lowdown on the Game of Thrones spinoffs that’ll make you want to dust off your Valyrian steel and shout, “Dracarys!”

House of the Dragon

STATUS: Season 2’s burning up screens right now.

HOTD launched in 2022, featuring Targaryen drama two centuries before GOT. It quickly hooked fans, securing a Season 3 renewal and winning a Golden Globe for Best Drama Series. Centered on power struggles and betrayals, it follows Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) as their friendship crumbles over the Iron Throne. With Matt Smith as Prince Daemon and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, expect plenty of backstabbing and dragon action!

STATUS: Filming like it’s a Westerosi tournament!

Get ready to saddle up for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This series rewinds to a simpler time — just 90 years before GOT — following the adventures of Dunk (a.k.a. Ser Duncan the Tall) and his sassy sidekick Egg. It’s a tale of underdogs trying to make a name in a world where high-born nobles play their Game of Thrones while the rest try to stay alive.

With Peter Claffey stepping into Dunk’s shoes and Dexter Sol Ansell playing Egg, this one’s giving off major lone-wolf-and-cub vibes. Expect jousting, trickery, and all the grit of medieval underdogs aiming for greatness.

Aegon’s Conquest

STATUS: In the dragon’s lair (a.k.a. early development)

Aegon the Conqueror’s ready to make his mark — and by mark, we mean unite the Seven Kingdoms with his dragon-wielding, iron-fisted rule. Mattson Tomlin is brewing the script, and this series promises to go entirely epic on Aegon’s fiery campaign to forge Westeros into one nation, making him the OG Targaryen legend—picture Alexander the Great but with more dragons and way more fire.

The Sea Snake / Nine Voyages

STATUS: Plotting voyages and possibly an animated future

Who doesn’t love a good sea adventure? The Nine Voyages spinoff, also known as The Sea Snake, promises to take us into the past of Corlys Velaryon, the legendary explorer who’s seen it all. It’s all about epic nautical exploits, dangerous waters, and legendary journeys. While this might transform into an animated series, the thrills are guaranteed to stay legendary.

Ten Thousand Ships

STATUS: Still steering toward shore

Set 1,000 years before the Iron Throne shenanigans, this prequel follows Princess Nymeria’s journey to Dorne. Imagine thousands of ships and warriors and the ultimate “burn the boats” moment as she makes her stand in Westeros. This one’s got the vibe of a mythic odyssey with Nymeria leading the charge to create a new future — no looking back, literally!

Snow

STATUS: On ice… for now

Jon Snow might’ve taken a final bow in Game of Thrones, but Kit Harington wanted more — until he didn’t. The once-hyped sequel that had fans hoping for more brooding and direwolf moments is currently shelved. Sometimes, even the most iconic bastards need a break from the spotlight.

So, whether you’re into dragons, knights, conquerors, or just some good old-fashioned betrayal, the Game of Thrones world is still ongoing with us. Ready your swords and wits because winter is always coming somewhere in Westeros!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Better Man: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Robbie Williams’ Biopic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News