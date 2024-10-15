Does Black Panther 3 Finally Reveal Who the Next King of Wakanda Is?

Get ready to clutch your vibranium, folks, because Letitia Wright just threw us a Wakandan-sized curveball! During her recent spot on The View, Wright didn’t just hype her latest film project—she lit up the MCU rumor mill with a grin that said, “I know something you don’t know!” And now everyone’s asking: Who’s about to take the throne in Black Panther 3?

Letitia Wright Teases on The View

Wright showed up on The View to promote her new production, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, but when the convo swerved to her role as Shuri, things got juicy real quick. With a dramatic pause that had even the audience holding its breath, Wright said, “There are a lot of things coming up,” teasing fans like the master of suspense she is. That smile? It was the kind that makes you wonder if she’s already suited up in that Black Panther armor behind the scenes!

Even though Black Panther 3 hasn’t officially been greenlit, Wright’s mysterious words sent ripples through the MCU fandom. Last we saw, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri stepped into the spotlight, took the throne, and went toe-to-toe with Namor and his oceanic entourage. Her transformation from tech genius to the fiercest leader Wakanda’s ever seen? Chef’s kiss.

Shuri’s MCU Fate: More Than a Hero, Maybe a Queen?

Wright didn’t mince words when she hinted at Shuri’s future. “Let’s just say… I want to continue with Shuri. She’s one of my favorite characters. It’s such a blessing; honestly, I kid you not.” So, translation: Shuri’s got unfinished business, and we’re here for it! With Wakanda Forever already stacking up over $850 million at the box office, the odds of another chapter look juicier than a heart-shaped herb smoothie.

Marvel needs a power move to win back fans after some lackluster flicks, and bringing Shuri back for Black Panther 3 could be the game-changer. We’re talking about a full-on redemption arc, superhero-style. Besides, the rumor is that she might even pop up in Avengers: Secret Wars. Oh yeah, it’s getting real.

From Princess to Panther: Shuri’s Evolution

Wright’s Shuri has been the MCU’s secret weapon since she first stepped onto the scene, dishing out tech know-how and major attitude in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and the two Black Panther blockbusters. And let’s not forget, the OG plan for Wakanda Forever was to have both T’Challa and Shuri sharing that Black Panther mantle, but fate had other plans. Cue Shuri’s rise to power, and she crushed it!

Comic nerd alert: Shuri first burst into the Marvel comics in 2005, thanks to Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr., and Wright’s taken her from the page to the screen with enough swagger to make Wakanda’s ancestors proud.

Letitia Wright: Shuri and Beyond

But Wright’s still going to Wakanda. She’s busy flexing her creative chops all over Hollywood. Alongside producing Sound of Hope, she’s starred in Aisha, thrown down in the Western Surrounded, and is gearing up for her next gig in In the Shadows, which is still cooking.

Talk about leveling up! Letitia Wright’s balancing MCU superhero antics with indie film finesse, and it’s clear she’s a force of nature both on and off-screen.

Who’s the Next King (or Queen) of Wakanda?

So, will Black Panther 3 finally give us the answer to who’s ruling Wakanda next? With Wright dropping hints and Marvel playing it cool, the question’s still floating in the vibranium-laced air. But one thing’s sure: Shuri’s saga is far from over, and we’re all buckled in for the ride.

Whether she’s back in the suit or leading Wakanda from behind the scenes, Shuri’s got a brighter future than those glowing Wakandan sunsets. Wakanda might be forever, but Letitia Wright’s reign as the MCU’s next big thing? Oh, that’s just getting started!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Became The Reason For Her Mother Almost Being Homeless, Here’s How!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News