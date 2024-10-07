Hold onto your magic wands! The MCU’s most powerful sorcerer may return to theaters sooner than expected. Jeff Sneider revealed that Marvel Studios “all but closed a deal” for Sam Raimi to direct a third Doctor Strange film. Raimi, who directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, may direct again, and we’re excited!

Truthfully, Doctor Strange’s 3 details are hazy. This is the first concrete hint of our favorite sorcerer’s upcoming journey since Multiverse of Madness. We don’t know when or what it will be about. As Cumberbatch has hinted, Doctor Strange 3 may sneak in between Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 and Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026.

What can we expect? The new film may pick up after Multiverse of Madness’ big cliffhanger if they are authentic. Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Charlize Theron’s Clea faced cosmic turmoil. Cumberbatch wants more magic. In a 2022 New Indian Express interview, he claimed he wanted to do another, “I hope so. I would love to do another one.” He added, “Doctor Strange is such a complex character, and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He’s such a brilliant character, and I’m still having a wild time playing him.”

Doctor Strange 3 will be crucial to the Avengers saga for the remainder of Marvel. Imagine Cumberbatch and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fighting new adversaries. In a surprising twist, Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom. A nostalgic punch!

According to rumors, The cherry on top is that Raimi may make a fourth Spider-Man film with Tobey Maguire. Raimi is a game if the story is strong. “If we were to make a fourth Spider-Man film, we’d have to figure out the journey that Tobey Maguire’s character would be going on and what obstacles he had to overcome to achieve that growth personally,” he stated in May. This sounds like a fantastic narrative!

Doctor Strange 3’s release date remains unknown, but interest is high. Raimi is back, and Cumberbatch is ready to throw major spells, so our magical trip continues. We’re excited to see what spells the sorcerer supreme will cast when he returns!

