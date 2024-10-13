Hold onto your hats, folks! The wild ride of Robbie Williams about to swing in Better Man, a biopic that’s as quirky as the man himself. Directed by the maestro Michael Gracey—yes, the same genius behind The Greatest Showman—this film’s set to redefine the term “biopic.” Why? Because Robbie’s portrayed as a CGI chimpanzee. No, really! The magic of motion-capture technology brings Jonno Davies to life as our favorite pop star, just with a bit more fur and a lot more cheekiness.

Premiering at the Telluride Film Festival on August 30, 2024, and swinging into U.S. theaters on December 25, this flick is ready to make your holiday season even more memorable. And if you’re in Australia, prepare to unwrap it on December 26. It’s a musical journey that bestows to tickle your funny bone while tugging at your heartstrings. It chronicles three decades of Robbie’s rollercoaster ride from the boy band glory of Take That to his solo superstar shenanigans.

Let’s rewind to February 2021, when this project was birthed. The dream team of Gracey, Oliver Cole, and Simon Gleeson banded together to create something beyond the typical rock star narrative. Think satirical musical with a sprinkle of surrealism! They were set to reinterpret and recontextualize Robbie Williams’ hits, giving them a fresh twist that fans never knew they needed. The film had a glamorous backdrop, with some filming happening at the Docklands Studios in Melbourne and, of course, the iconic streets of London, where the pop legend himself once strutted.

If you’re wondering who else is bringing the Better Man saga to life, you’re in for a treat. Steve Pemberton takes on Robbie’s dad’s role, Peter, while the brilliant Alison Steadman portrays his mum, Betty. You’ll also spot Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Anthony Hayes, and Kate Mulvany in this star-studded lineup, all playing pivotal roles in the ever-unfolding drama of Robbie’s life.

And speaking of drama, Robbie Williams himself is no stranger to it. In typical Robbie fashion, he’s been candid about the trials and tribulations of making Better Man. “The thing is about films is that it is a wonder anything gets made,” he quipped, shedding light on the chaotic, often maddening world of filmmaking—where yes-men and no-men are all too common. But with the vibrant Melbourne film scene fueling the fire, the project finally took shape, and now it’s nearly ready to hit theaters.

So, what can you expect when Better Man drops? A legit journey filled with unforgettable music, laugh-out-loud moments, and, let’s be honest, a fair bit of monkey business. It’s a celebration of the ups, the downs, and everything in between that defines Robbie Williams, all presented with a flair that can only be described as fabulously over-the-top.

Circle those calendars, people! December’s going to be a blast.

