In 2007, Jon Bon Jovi allegedly believed The Bold and the Beautiful star Denise Richards gave “Love a Bad Name” after the Wild Things actress began dating his bandmate Richie Sambora. The rocker was allegedly so annoyed with Richards that he sought to ban her from the tour.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Denise Richards made headlines in 2006 after she began seeing her good friend Heather Locklear’s estranged husband and Bon Jovi lead guitarist Richie Sambora. Richie and Denise started while she was in the middle of her contentious divorce battle with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Meanwhile, Sambora was involved in his divorce from his estranged wife, Heather Locklear.

At the time, tabloids alleged Richards “stole” good friend Locklear’s husband. Soap fans would recall the allegation mirrored her The Bold and The Beautiful storyline, where her character (Shauna Fulton) tried to steal Ridge Forrester from Brooke Logan by staging a one-night stand.

In 2007, Denise Richards and Richie Sambora’s controversial courtship amped up the drama after reports alleged Jon Bon Jovi wanted her banned from touring with the band. At the time, an Irish examiner reported that Jon Bon Jovi allegedly despised bandmate Richie Sambora’s girlfriend Denise Richards and wanted to ban her from joining the group on tour.

Jon Bon Jovi allegedly lost his cool after Richards’s appearance at the 2006 Have a Nice Day’ tour in Dublin, created a media circus. A source told the New York Daily News newspaper that Bon Jovi believed Richards was distracting Sambora from his job and wanted her off the tour.

The Source said, “Jon does not like Denise. She’s distracting. There’s too much media attention when Denise is around, and Jon thinks she’s really annoying and doesn’t like when Richie’s around her.”

The Source claimed Sambora’s place in the group was under threat if he didn’t stop his girlfriend, And The Bold and The Beautiful star, from coming around on tours.

Must Read: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Trap’ Bombs With Critics & Debuts With Low Scores On Rotten Tomatoes: “It’s Not Fun”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News