In 2012, Ronn Moss shocked the soap world when he announced The Bold And The Beautiful’s exit via an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Shortly after, in another interview with CNN, languishing over his exit due to salary discontent, Moss declared his co-star Katherine Kelly Lang the love of his life despite being married to playboy playmate Devin DeVasquez.

Ronn Moss was the face of the longest-running soap opera, Bold and The Beautiful, for over 25 years. Moss portrayed Beverly Hills hunk Ridge Forrester from 1987 until his exit over a salary dispute in 2012. His departure from the show shocked not just the audience but also his co-star and on-screen love interest, Katherine Kelly Lang, aka Brooke Logan.

In an interview with CNN in 2012, Moss opened up about his emotional final day on set and revealed his love for Katherine Kelly Lang, which transcended professional relationships.

When asked about his last day on set, Ronn Moss said, “That last day was very strange. It was strange with everybody because most everybody was in, and everybody was trying to hold it together. I was desperately trying to hold it together.”

Moss went on to declare Lang the love of his life, saying “, Katherine Kelly Lang, most of all, that’s who I was probably most concerned with because she’s the love of my life in more ways than just the show. She’s been with me through thick and thin—we’ve been with each other for so long that that’s the longest-running relationship that I’ve ever had.”

Ronn Moss said they found it hard to look each other in the eye on the last day, adding, “We literally had to stand in front of each other and just pretend that we weren’t there. We couldn’t look each other in the eye. We were trying to be professional, but it was hard to be professional. She starts rehearsal on the first scene and falls apart.”

Six Months after Ronn Moss’ exit, the role of Ridge Forrester was recast with Thorsten Kaye. Moss has not been back on the show since 2012.

Must Read: Is Devon Aoki’s Suki Returning To Fast & Furious 11? Explained As Vin Diesel’s Post Teases Character’s Return After 21 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News