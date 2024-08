Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel has teased a potential comeback of a character from the franchise’s past. After the release of the tenth chapter, Fast X, last year, Diesel is all set to return as Dom Toretto for one last ride in Fast X: Part 2. Although the release date has not yet been announced, it is expected to be released sometime around 2026. Moreover, the Louis-Leterrier-directed upcoming movie is expected to bring several characters from across the franchise.

One of the characters hinted at is Devon Aoki, who played in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious as Suki. Diesel recently posted a snap of himself with Devon on his Instagram, which probably hints at a potential return from Suki in the upcoming Fast & Furious film.

Diesel wrote in the caption, “One of my favorite pics of 2024. [T]wo decades for this moment…as we are in preproduction for the Fast finale, Pablo sent a message, Suki.” Although Diesel hasn’t confirmed her return, the post could also mean reliving the moment of two Fast & Furious members, with Suki’s no plans of returning.

2 Fast 2 Furious is notably the only film in the entire franchise that did not feature an appearance from Diesel’s Dom. On the other hand, Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor is the sole protagonist of the film, with other franchise veterans like Tyrese Gibson’s Roman and Ludacris’ Tej making appearances. Although Dom is absent from the 2003 film, it could still be a great idea to bring back Suki in Fast & Furious 11.

Despite appearing in only one film, Suki is often regarded as the best female driver in the franchise. Although she never received a solid ending, and unlike other characters who returned for extended arcs, Suki essentially vanished. To conclude her arc for fans, it would be meaningful to bring her back to the franchise.

