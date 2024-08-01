Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel has teased a potential comeback of a character from the franchiseâ€™s past. After the release of the tenth chapter, Fast X, last year, Diesel is all set to return as Dom Toretto for one last ride in Fast X: Part 2. Although the release date has not yet been announced, it is expected to be released sometime around 2026. Moreover, the Louis-Leterrier-directed upcoming movie is expected to bring several characters from across the franchise.

One of the characters hinted at is Devon Aoki, who played in 2003â€™s 2 Fast 2 Furious as Suki. Diesel recently posted a snap of himself with Devon on his Instagram, which probably hints at a potential return from Suki in the upcoming Fast & Furious film.

Diesel wrote in the caption, â€œOne of my favorite pics of 2024. [T]wo decades for this momentâ€¦as we are in preproduction for the Fast finale, Pablo sent a message, Suki.” Although Diesel hasnâ€™t confirmed her return, the post could also mean reliving the moment of two Fast & Furious members, with Sukiâ€™s no plans of returning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

2 Fast 2 Furious is notably the only film in the entire franchise that did not feature an appearance from Dieselâ€™s Dom. On the other hand, Paul Walkerâ€™s Brian Oâ€™Connor is the sole protagonist of the film, with other franchise veterans like Tyrese Gibsonâ€™s Roman and Ludacrisâ€™ Tej making appearances. Although Dom is absent from the 2003 film, it could still be a great idea to bring back Suki in Fast & Furious 11.

Despite appearing in only one film, Suki is often regarded as the best female driver in the franchise. Although she never received a solid ending, and unlike other characters who returned for extended arcs, Suki essentially vanished. To conclude her arc for fans, it would be meaningful to bring her back to the franchise.

Must Read: Marvelâ€™s Doctor Doom: Before â€˜Iron Manâ€™ Robert Downey Jr, These 3 Actors Played The Super Villain On Screen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News