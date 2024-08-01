The aliens are back to spook you out. Alien: Romulus, the seventh installment in the sci-fi horror franchise, is all set to hit the screens soon. The film marks a new chapter in the hit series as it is a standalone project, serving as an interquel between the first two Alien films that came out in 1979 and 1986.

Alien: Romulus tells the story of a group of young space colonists who encounter a terrifying life form on an abandoned space station. If you are a fan of the franchise, here is all the information you need about Alien: Romulus.

Alien: Romulus: Release Date

Alien: Romulus will be released exclusively in cinemas on August 16, 2024. This is in contrast to the earlier plans of the makers to release the film directly on Hulu. The plan was changed after the film got highly favorable reviews from the studio executives, who vouched for a theatrical release. Meanwhile, the streaming premiere date for Alien: Romulus is yet to be announced. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Alien: Romulus: Plot and Trailer

The official synopsis of Alien: Romulus reads, “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

The distributors, 20th Century Studios, have released a teaser and two trailers of the film so far. The final trailer, which was launched in July, introduces the main characters who scheme to break into an abandoned space station to steal costly equipment. However, they soon come across an alien species that starts to target them one by one. Watch the trailer here:

Alien: Romulus: Cast and Crew

The film is going to feature a fresh cast including Pacific Rim Uprising actress Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine, Rye Lane actor David Jonsson as Andy, The Other Zoey star Archie Renaux as Tyler, Dora and the Lost City of Gold fame Isabela Merced as Kay, Back to Black star Spike Fearn as Bjorn, and debutant Aileen Wu as Navarro.

The film is directed by Evil Dead filmmaker Fede Álvarez, who takes over the reins from Ridley Scott, who directed the first film and the previous two installments of the franchise. Scott, instead, serves as a producer on the project along with Michael Pruss and Walter Hill.

