Are you in for a thrill? Ok, let me be more specific. You are looking for a thriller without any horror elements, right? Because these genres get confused sometimes. So, while a thriller can be scary, they are intriguing and make you think. If you are looking for something bone-chilling, but something that will make your brain work while also being unpredictable then you are at the right place.

These are the 10 most thrilling and interesting movies you can watch on Netflix!

The Call

Genre – Sci-Fi- mystery

This movie is going to make you scared and intrigued at the same time. You will be confused about whether to sympathize with the antagonist or hate them. Seo-yeon (Park Shin-Hye) decided to return to her childhood home while visiting her sick mother. She arrives at the dilapidated house and finds an old phone where calls begin to arrive. The call is from a distressed woman named Yeong-sook (Jun Jong-seo). Seo-yeon soon realizes that Yeong-sook is living in the same house but the time is 20 years ago. They slowly become friends and learn about each other’s lives however everything changes with one choice that they make.

Bird Box

Genre – Sci-fi and post-apocalyptic

If someone suddenly tells you not to look somewhere, you will inadvertently look in that direction. We all tend to do the things we are not told to do. However, in the world of Bird Box, if someone looks, they might die. This is based on the 2014 novel of the same name and the movie shows Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) taking on a journey to survive and save her children. The world is fraught with off-camera aliens or entities that compel people to commit suicide when they look at them. Malorie is seen instructing the children to float down a river blindfolded and urging them to not look. Then we jump back five years earlier to a pregnant Malorie who is talking to her sister (Sarah Paulson). The news broadcast has already started warning people of mass suicides and spreading amendments. The story encounters Mallory fighting for her life and trying to protect her children while she encounters friends and enemies.

Fractured

Genre – Psychological

This movie will make you think of what is real and what is not. Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington) and his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) are arguing while driving on their way home from a Thanksgiving lunch when their daughter Peri (Lucy Capri) interrupts them. They stop at a gas station because she needs to go to the bathroom and the family is waiting. While the parents are distracted, Peri wanders off and reaches a deserted construction site where a stray dog chases her. Ray thankfully finds her and tries to distract the dog by throwing rocks but Peri falls backward into an open space where rods are sticking out. While trying to grab Peri, Ray falls with her. He hurts his head and faints for a while but when he regains consciousness, he decides to take an injured Peri to be checked out at a hospital. Dr. Berthram (Stephen Tobolowsky) decides Peri needs a CAT scan and sends the mother and daughter down an elevator to the basement while Ray is waiting in the reception. However, a lot of time passes and the mother and daughter do not come up so Ray gets confused as to where they are. Meanwhile, the hospital has no record of them anywhere. What follows and how the truth unravels forms the crux of the story.

Spiderhead

Genre – Sci-fi Psychological

The movie is based on a short story by George Saunders. This story is about inmates Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), wanting to reduce their prison sentences by volunteering as test subjects for many mental tests and mind-altering medicines in a schmancy penitentiary. These prisoners have their rooms and are free to wander without any guard supervision as long as they show up for daily tests for medical drugs. The doctor presiding over them is Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) and his assistant Mark (Mark Paguio). However, there is a huge twist because nothing is how it seems. Jeff and Lizzy soon realize something more devilish than a normal drug.

Fair Play

Genre – Romantic thriller

This story starts with an ambitious power couple who are trying to fight their way and become the top of the corporate ladder. However, the relationship might take a hit because of this. Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich), our newly engaged couple, are financial analysts and their relationship is forbidden by their employer who is the head honcho of One Crest Capital. It so happens that Emily gets a promotion before Luke and the power games between the couple begins and tear the relationship apart.

Reptile

Genre – Crime

This story is a thriller showing a detective named Tom Nichols (Benicio Del Toro). He is investigating the murder of a young real estate agent who was found dead at one of her listings. The woman had a boyfriend named Will Grady (Justin Timberlake), Who was also the boss of the real estate empire and was devastated by her death. However, something is very fishy and the detective investigates the case which leads him to a labyrinth of corruption.

Hold the Dark

Genre – Adventure and action

Russell Core (Jeffrey Wright) is a writer who has expert knowledge of wolves and is called in to investigate the disappearance of three children. This happens in the fictional town of Keelut in Alaska. Medora Slone (Riley Keough) is convinced that the wolves are the reason for the disappearance. Medora’s husband, Vernon (Alexander Skarsgård) is serving in Iraq until an injury and the news of his missing child brings him home. Now the husband and wife along with other friends start an investigation as to who took the children. But was it the wolves who took the children or humans?

The Devil All the Time

Genre– Thriller

This movie has Tom Holland in the main role and talks about interconnected groups of people living in towns. This takes place in Southern Ohio in the middle of the 1960s and the people are linked by religious evangelism, war, corruption, suicide, abandonment, and serial murder. The cast has many young actors and showcases the dark secrets and human acts during the times of post-World war.

El Camino

Genre– Crime Thriller

If you know Jesse Pinkman then you are going to love this even more! The best meth cook in Albuquerque and the chemistry teacher turned drug lord returned for a film based on AMC’s show. This movie pays more attention to Pinkman and the movie picks up right where Breaking Bad had left off. It even includes cameos from the Breaking Bad show. The most heartfelt cameo is from Jane and even Skinny Pete, and Badger are back!

Oxygen

Genre– Sci-Fi

This French language movie is a nightmare come true, especially for claustrophobic people. This science fiction movie shows a woman played by Mélanie Laurent who is stuck inside an airtight medical capsule. The AI of the system is called M.I.L.O. (Medical Interface Liaison Officer) and provides her with all information as she asks about her identity. However no matter what she asks or tries she cannot escape the capsule. This is when the current state of the world comes into focus and there is another problem which is that the oxygen levels are depleting in the capsule. She has limited time left.

So these are the 10 best thriller movies that you can watch on Netflix and make sure that you sit with the lights on!

