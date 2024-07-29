House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Ending Explained: Who Are The New Dragonriders?

The seventh episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 is out now, and the power dynamics between the Greens and the Blacks have changed drastically with the addition of two new Dragonriders.

After Addam of Hull bonded with Seasmoke in last week’s episode, Rhaenyra and Mysaria came up with a plan to recruit Targaryen bastards for two of their riderless dragons. Well, the scheme finally paid off. Here is the complete explanation of the ending of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7.

Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White are the New Dragonriders

As the Targaryen bastards, called Dragonseeds, reached Dragonstone, they had a difficult task: claiming Vermithor and Silverwing. As the group led by Rhaenyra reached the pits and Vermithor was called upon, the dragon entered a full ‘Godzilla’ mode, wreaking havoc and killing anyone and everyone that came his way.

While the destruction continued, Hugh the Hammer somehow saved his life. While trying to protect another woman, he drew Vermithor’s attention toward himself. However, instead of attacking him, the dragon pacified and chose him as his rider. Hugh the Hammer has been a pivotal character since the beginning of the season.

He is a blacksmith from King’s Landing who lost his daughter to the famine caused by the war after the Greens decided to close the city’s gates. He went to Dragonstone to claim a dragon against his wife’s wishes and succeeded. The blacksmith will now have an integral role in the Civil War.

Meanwhile, another Dragonseed who saved his life and almost escaped the pits is Ulf the White. Ulf is the same man who boasted of his Targaryen blood in front of the small folk in the initial episodes and used his status to get free liquor at the tavern. However, never in his wildest dreams did he imagine that he would become a Dragonrider.

Ulf was scared when he learned about Rhaenyra’s proposition for Dragonseeds. However, his friends and fellows persuaded him to join the fleet to Dragonstone. In Dragonstone, while he is still terrified of the dragons, Ulf encounters Silverwing as he tries to exit the dungeon. The dragon then chooses him as her rider.

Why Didn’t Aemond Attack Ulf at the End?

At the end of the episode, Ulf takes a flight over King’s Landing with Silverwing. Shocked by the presence of another dragon, Aemond gets to Vhagar, and the two start chasing Silverwing and Ulf. However, when Aemond sees Ulf flying to Dragonstone, he commands Vhagar not to attack him. The prince does not want to enter enemy territory alone, knowing the fact that the Blacks have gotten their hands on new dragons. Sensing danger and being surprised by the Blacks’ strategy, he asks Vhagar to return to King’s Landing.

