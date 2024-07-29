Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake, who got their start as kids working together on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” weren’t just co-stars; they were also roommates in the early 1990s. The duo, who lived together when they were 11 at Timberlakes’ parents’ house, reportedly stole a golf cart and drove into the MGM studios.

In a 2011 interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Timberlake opened up about what it was like having Ryan Gosling as a Roommate during their “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club days. The singer-turned-actor appeared alongside Ryan Gosling, former girlfriend Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the show from 1993 to 1994.

At the time, The Notebook star, who is from Canada, reportedly moved into Justin Timberlake’s house as his mother, who had to keep her job in Canada, couldn’t move to the United States. So Timberlake’s mom was Ryan Gosling’s guardian for six months.

Timberlake told Ellen, “So we actually lived together when we were that age. So we were probably a little closer than the rest of the kids that were on the show just because we had to share a bathroom.”

Timberlake, who described himself and Ryan Gosling as Troublemakers, revealed they used to get into all kinds of trouble as roommates. The singer shared, “We used to do terrible things. Looking back on them, they weren’t as bad as I thought they were at the time. We thought we were so cool when we were in the Mickey Mouse Club.”

Timberlake even recalled an incident where the duo stole a golf cart and drove into the MGM Studios. Reminiscing about the old days, he recalled, “We stole a golf cart. “We were like, “Yeah, man, we stole a golf cart. You know what it’s like on a back lot—there are golf carts everywhere. We drove into MGM Studios, which is totally illegal, by the way.“

Despite their close bond as kids, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling reportedly drifted apart in the ensuing years. Timberlake told The Hollywood Reporter that they “aren’t the closest friends“ they used to be.

