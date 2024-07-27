HBO’s fantasy show, Game of Thrones, has undoubtedly left its footprint on the industry and we are not expecting it to leave anytime soon. The show, which ended in 2019 still holds much influence on its fans with the stories of Westeros, dragons, Iron Throne, and a lot of Houses. As its prequel series, House of the Dragon has already aired the first season, instantly getting renewed for another season which is airing currently, the original show may never stop working on releasing the stories of the different eras regarding Westeros’ history. Thanks to the rich detailing of the story, several other projects are under-development or in talks to further explore stories from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. Let’s talk about the spinoffs that will take the viewers to a deeper history of Westeros and beyond.

House of the Dragon Season 3

The very first spinoff which has already aired is highly expected to return for another season. House of the Dragon is set hundreds of years before Game of Thrones happened, and this show deserves all the hype to get renewed for a third season. The show is currently airing its second season and showcases the story of the House Targaryen civil war. Some of the most infamous and brutal moments from Fire & Blood have already been brought to the screen this season, and the show is probably building towards a truly tragic ending. Fortunately, House of the Dragon is confirmed for the third season, and even George R.R. Martin has hinted for a fourth season as well. Despite the confirmation, there is a long wait ahead for the next season to premiere, since the second season will wrap up in August 2024.

Aegon’s Conquest

In April 2023, it was confirmed that Aegon I Targaryen, aka Aegon the Conqueror, is under development and Mattson Tomlin, the screenwriter for Terminator Zero and The Batman Part II also confirmed that he is a part of a prequel show. The show or the movie, not confirmed yet, is expected to be based on the earlier era of Fire & Blood, during the time of Aegon’s reign. After all, it was Aegon and his sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys, who first flew their dragons to Westeros and united the Seven Kingdoms. Aegon’s Conquest will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Another spinoff that is officially confirmed from HBO is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin’s novellas, The Tales of Dunk and Egg. The series was first announced in 2023, however, the production halted due to a Hollywood writer’s strike. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will take place after the events of House of the Dragon, and 90 years before Game of Thrones. Additionally, the first season will have six episodes, and Peter Claffey will star as Dunk. Alongside him, Dexter Sol Ansell, Bertie Carvel, Sam Spruell, Finn Bennett, Tanzyn Crawford, and Daniel Ings are also confirmed to star in the upcoming series.

The Golden Empire

From all the spinoff projects, The Golden Empire will be the first animated title which was confirmed in early development in January 2021. However, there has been no update ever since its announcement and it’s unclear if The Golden Empire is still in development or not. Nonetheless, Martin shared bits and pieces with fans as to what to expect from the rumored animated series. He revealed that he’s seen the art for the show and he’s loving the concept. Martin shared that the series will be set in Yi Ti, and it will be a beautiful show which is written by a young writer.

The Sea Snake

The Sea Snake is another animated show in development which will be centered around Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake. He portrays Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon and the show is built around his Great Voyages. The Sea Snake was first announced as Nine Voyages in March 2021 but later changed to The Sea Snake. The show will be focussing on Lord Corlys Velaryon, who ventured across oceans farther than most dared to explore, not only familiar regions of Essos but also more obscure areas like Yi Ti, amassing great wealth along the way. Bryan Heller is confirmed to be part of the creative team for this spinoff.

Ten Thousand Ships

Ten Thousand Ships, another prequel, will be set about 1000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The show will follow Princess Nymeria of the Rhoyne, an ancestor to House Martell who founded Dorne. Around 1000 years ago before Game of Thrones, the Rhoynar were destroyed by the Valyrian Freehold, prompting Nymeria to lead her people to safety. She is said to have commanded 10,000 ships to sail down the river Rhoyne and away from Essos. Her story is one of the most legendary in Westeros and is connected to the original series through Arya’s direwolf, named in her honor. Amanda Segel is set to write the prequel series, but no cast has been confirmed yet.

