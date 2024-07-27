Friends star Jennifer Aniston was allegedly upset after Days of Our Lives planned to write off her then-recently deceased father, John Aniston, by killing him off the show in a dramatic fashion. John Aniston portrayed Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for 37 years before his death at the age of 89 in November 2022.

While John Aniston’s final episode of Days aired on December 26, 2022, his character’s fate had been left up in the air for nearly a year. In September 2023, the Daily Mail reported Jennifer Aniston’s father’s absence from Days of Our Lives will be explained by killing him off in a plane crash.

Shortly after, the New York Post, citing a source close to Jennnifer Aniston, reported that the Friends alum, who is aerophobic, was deeply upset at the soap opera for killing off her dad in a dramatic scene.

The source said, “Jennifer hates to fly, so this has rubbed her the wrong way, but what can she do? They have to explain Victor’s death on the show.”

Jennifer Aniston was estranged from her dad for years

Jennifer Aniston was estranged from her father, John Aniston, for years after he left her when she was only nine years old. Aniston reportedly left his mother for actress Sherry Rooney, whom he met on the set of the soap opera Love of Life in the early 1980s. However, Jennifer Aniston was reportedly on good terms at the time of his death.

In November 2022, Jennifer Aniston broke the tragic news on Instagram that her father had passed away.

At the time, she wrote, “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11, no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️ I’ll love you till the end of time.”

Nine months after his death, Days of Our Lives bid farewell to his character on the show and revealed Victor had died in a plane crash.

Must Read: Madame Web Producer Says “Heartbreaking” Box Office Flop Felt Like “Ax To The Head”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News