As House of the Dragon gears up for its second season premiere, Game of Thrones fans are in for a delight as another prequel series of the show is in the works at HBO. Titled Ten Thousand Ships, the previously scrapped project is back in development.

The update has been confirmed by George R. R. Martin, the maestro behind the novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, on which GOT and its prequel shows are based. If it goes into production, Ten Thousand Ships will be the third prequel series set in the GOT universe after House of the Dragon and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, which was announced in April 2023.

Ten Thousand Ships Back in Development at HBO

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Eboni Booth is onboard as the screenwriter for the pilot episode of Ten Thousand Ships. Congratulating her on her win, Martin confirmed her association with the GOT prequel in his blog. “She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with,” the acclaimed author wrote.

“When not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, a GAME OF THRONES spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar. We’re all very excited about this one… though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles,” Martin added.

The Show will be Set 1,000 Years Before Game of Thrones

Ten Thousand Ships takes place a thousand years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows warrior queen Princess Nymeria, who traveled from Essos to Westeros along with the surviving Rhoynar people, who were defeated by the Valyrians and their dragons. In Essos, she founded the kingdom of Dorne.

The show was one of the five GOT prequel ideas pitched to HBO. L.A. Confidential and Mystic River writer Brian Helgeland was earlier hired to work on the project; however, it was not picked up by HBO. “It came out great, but I think they felt the period of my show was too far removed from the pillars of the original. That’s why it hasn’t been picked up yet, but nothing is ever dead,” Helgeland said in an interview in April this year.

