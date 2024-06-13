Kris Jenner, the mother of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has six children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Rob. The Kardashians Season 5 is currently airing, and in its latest episode, the Momager showed her vulnerable side and revealed suffering from complications before giving birth to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The American media personality and businesswoman was married to Robert Kardashian and had four children with him. The couple was divorced, yet they remained good friends until he passed away. She married Bruce Jenner and gave birth to Kendall in 1995 and Kylie in 1997. Bruce later came out as a transgender woman and took the name Caitlyn. Kris gained fame and recognition with their reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

As per the Mirror’s report, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner confessed her personal life, where she revealed experiencing a miscarriage right before welcoming Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Kris said, “I had Kendall when I was 40, and I really wanted Kendall to have a sibling that was closer in age to her, so I had Kylie when I was 41, and it wasn’t easy.”

Kris Jenner continued, “I got terrible gestational diabetes when I was pregnant with Kylie and with Kendall; I remember having a miscarriage right before, so I was nervous the whole time.” It came up when Khloe Kardashian‘s friend Malika Haqq shared her desire to become a mother again. She has been single for five years and was unsure of about the idea of using a sperm donor and needed another solution. Kris empathized with her and said, “I know what it must feel like to want a sibling for your baby because I always had that feeling deep down in my heart and my soul.”

She added, “And that’s why I had six kids. You know, I had a baby at 23 and then every couple years I had a baby for a while and then I got married and had two more. So that was always my passion.”

Khloe Kardashian said, “And she was desperate for Kendall and Kylie. You tried too many times. And she had so many miscarriages.”

Kris Jenner and her kids Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and others are back with The Kardashians Season 5, streaming on Hulu.

