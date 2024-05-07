In a candid interview, Khloe Kardashian opened up about struggling to connect with her son Tatum, who was born via surrogate in July 2023. In a teaser of the SHE MD podcast with Dr Thaïs Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney obtained by PEOPLE, The Good American founder confessed she had difficulty connecting with her son, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompon. Khloe Kardashian is one of Dr. Aliabadi’s patients.

While discussing how she chose her son’s name, Khloe Kardashian confessed she had difficulty picking the name as she didn’t feel as close to her. Khloe explained, “I wasn’t carrying him; I didn’t really feel anything, “adding the pregnancy was a closely guarded secret that she even concealed from her family.

Khloe Kardashian recalled finding out her ex was having a baby with somebody else shortly after the transfer, adding, “And I never told my family I did the transfer. I wasn’t going to tell anyone until it took, because I wanted to surprise everyone. So no one knew.”

Khloe noted that as she was grappling with Thompson’s betrayal, the news of the arrival of her son broke online, triggering a wave of judgment from people, making the situation challenging. She recalled, “It devastated me because that’s when all the judgment and the knives were thrown at me.”

The reality star revealed she wasn’t mentally prepared when she got a phone call from her OB-GYN saying it was time for her baby to be born. She recalled telling Dr Aliabadi’ that she wasn’t ready and was looking forward to spending her last weekend with her daughter, True Thompson, at Disneyland. Khloe added, “And [Dr. A’s] like, ‘No, there’s no fluid in the sac. We need to do this.’ And I go, ‘I’m having a weekend. I’m having a weekend with True.”

Kehoe recalled crying hysterically to her doctor, who then offered to take her baby home. “She goes, ‘You know what?’ I’ll deliver the baby. I’ll take the baby, and you can let me know when you’re ready to pick him up.'”

Khloe Kardashian said she then took charge of the situation, arriving at the hospital in time for the baby’s birth. However, Khloe explained for months that she didn’t feel connected to her son Tatum, noting, “Compare it to True and him; it’s a different experience,” Khloé admitted. “The connection … took days with True. It’s taking months with him, and we still don’t have a complete bond.”

She concluded by saying that she is obsessed with her son today.

