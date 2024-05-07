In a May 6 post on X, Shia LaBeouf appeared to side with Kendrick Lamar amid the rapper’s never-ending war of words with Drake. 2024 will be remembered as the year of one of the greatest lyrical battles between two rap titans, Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The decade-long feud between the rappers escalated over the weekend as the two continued to drop multiple diss tracks. Kendrick Lamar is currently leading the charts on Spotify and Apple.

As the battle raged on, sides were picked, and an overwhelming number of social media users declared Kendrick Lamar the apparent winner. They even dredged up old clips of former President Barack Obama picking Lamar to win in a rap battle over Drake. During an interview in 2016 with a YouTuber, Adande Thorne, the 44th U.S. president, said, “Gotta go with Kendrick. Drake is an outstanding entertainer, but Kendrick, his lyrics.”

It appears that the Metropolis actor is with the former president. In a tweet shared over the weekend, Shia LaBeouf quoted a line from Kendrick’s latest diss track, “Not Like Us,” writing, “Wop wop wop wop wop.”

In the track, Lamar, while suggesting Drake was an alleged “paedophile”, rapped, “Wop, Wop, Wop, Wop, Wop, I’mma do my stuff. Why you trollin’ like a b*tch? Aren’t you tired? Trying to strike a chord, and it’s probably A minor.”

Kendrick Lamar and Shia LaBeouf Connection Explained

While the actor, who has frequently declared his affinity for hip-hop, did not comment further, it appeared to be a gesture of support toward Kendrick Lamar. It is unsurprising the actor may have sided with Lamar, considering the duo has been linked in the past. Here’s how they have supported each other.

Wop wop wop wop wop — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) May 5, 2024

During a 2013 interview with Fuse, Kendrick Lamar revealed that he and Shia LaBeouf have discussed collaborating on a video and praised the actor, saying, “He has a crazy creative mind, so once we really do sit down and lock in it’s gon’ be insane.”

The actor, who is often praised for his freestyle rapping skills, also gave a shout-out to Lamar during his appearance on 106 & Park last year.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Shia LaBeouf has seemingly sided with Lamar. In 2019, the morning staple radio program “The Breakfast Club” played a bare-bones freestyle that the actor had sent to the host Charlamagne Tha God.

In the four-minute flow, the actor eviscerated a few celebrities, including Drake. While taking a shot at DJ Peter Rosenberg, he rapped, “Faker than Drake’s Jamaican accent.”

