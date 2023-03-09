Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has always been a topic of discussion, be it for her professional endeavours or her fashion sense or her personal affairs. She is famously known for her performance as Black Widow in Avengers and other MCU movies, but she has also worked in other iconic films and proved her worth as an actress. Her name often gets entangled in dirty rumours of the industry, and this one time, the actress had broken silence and slammed those speculations. Scroll below to know more!

There was some buzz around everywhere when actor Benicio del Toro ignited rumours of having s*x with Scarlett in a lift. He didn’t answer it with complete honesty, but his cryptic response was enough for the media to pick it up for gossip.

Earlier, in an interview with Esquire Magazine, Benicio del Toro jokingly revealed when asked whether he had s*x with Scarlett Johansson in a lift after the Academy Awards ceremony in the famous Chateau Marmont, “I kind of like, you know, I, well. I don’t know. Let’s leave that to somebody’s imagination. Let’s not promote it. I’m sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time either. I would still be struggling out of my leather jacket by the second floor and wouldn’t even have my shirt off at the seventh.” This started speculating the rumours even more.

After some years, Scarlett Johansson opened up about the nightmarish rumour that haunted her for a long time. In conversation at TheSkimm’s 9 to 5ish podcast, Scarlett shared, “There was a rumour that went around for a very long time that said that I had s*x in an elevator. That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous. I was always thinking to myself. That would be tough. It’s a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me.”

Going further in that same interview, the Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson admitted, “I’m a person who’s terrified of being caught doing something I’m not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this ‘absurd’ rumour? Let us know in the comment.

