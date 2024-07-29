House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8: Finale Release Date, Preview & What To Expect

Seven weeks seem to have passed by in the blink of an eye as we reach the end of House of the Dragon Season 2. The acclaimed HBO fantasy drama, which returned to the screens after two years in June, is soon going to air the finale of its second season.

After the action-packed events of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7, the expectations from the finale are skyrocketing, as it will likely feature some epic battle scenes. Here is when and how you can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8: Premiere Date and Time

The eighth and final episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, August 4th, at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. The season 2 finale will mark the longest episode in the series so far, with a runtime of 1 hour and 13 minutes. Geeta Vasant Patel, who also directed the third episode of the season, The Burning Mill, will direct the episode.

The finale will have a simultaneous streaming release on Max. UK audiences can watch it on Monday, August 5th at 2 am BST on Sky, while in India, the episode will air on JioCinema on August 5th at 6:30 am IST.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8: Preview

HBO has released a thrilling preview for the final episode, teasing that ‘there will be no mercy.’ The trailer shows the Blacks and the Greens preparing for the war. Aemond tries to convince Helaena to join the war with her dragon Dreamfyre, while Aegon seems to be getting better. On the other hand, Rhaenyra and her troupe get ready to send their dragons to war. Watch the preview below:

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8: What to Expect?

With Vermithor being claimed by the Blacks, Vhagar has finally had some competition, and the Blacks are much more comfortable than they were at the beginning of the season. Episode 8 is the season finale, so expect an epic battle between the two sides of the family as Cristian Cole is on the march while Daemon has finally raised an army in Harrenhal.

Meanwhile, the relationship and power dynamics among the Greens will also change as Aegon regains his strength and might take over the reign from Aemond. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the new Dragonriders – Addam, Hugh, and Ulf – will be able to control their dragons. At the same time, Rhaena will continue her pursuit of the dragon in Vale so the Blacks might get yet another Dragonrider.

