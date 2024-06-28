Ron Moss, aka Ridge Forrester, was part of viewers’ lives for over 25 years after joining Daytime Spa Opera on The Bold and the Beautiful in 1987. His departure from the show in 2012 shocked audiences, who were bereft that the face of the longest-running soap opera would never walk the streets of Beverly Hills again.

While fans still held hope Moss might return to The Bold & The Beautiful, in 2014, the star revealed he felt betrayed by the show creator and vowed never to return to the soap that launched his career.

The actor, who began his career as a singer with the group Player, has kept busy since departing The Bold & The Beautiful in 2012. Moss appeared on the digital soap “The Bay” until 2020 and even recorded a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which became a number-one hit in Belgium. Meanwhile, the show’s creator Bradley E. Bell recast the Iconic role with Thorsten Kaye.

However, fans still miss their TV hunk who left the popular soap in 2012. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed the real reasons for his departure.

While confessing that he was asked to take a pay cut for the show, Ron Moss said a horrific car accident was the real reason for his shock decision.

The actor revealed he and his wife Devin were involved in a severe car accident and saw it as a sign to do something else with his life.

In a 2014 interview, Moss revealed he felt betrayed by creator Bell, who refused his role despite begging him not to do so. “The recast (Kaye) felt like a betrayal. For me, that was a sign of real disrespect. That was it for me. There is no going back. I gave 25 years of my life to B&B, and that was enough,” he told New Idea in 2014.

