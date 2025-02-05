Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had their share of ups and downs and plenty of drama during their 8-year divorce battle. Their kids are paving their path into their respective careers and want to achieve and be known for their talent and skills rather than who their parents are.

While some of them choose to be part of the behind-the-scenes process of filmmaking, others are open to following in their parent’s footsteps and facing the camera. Shiloh Jolie, on the other hand, is the most private and reserved of the six children of the popular actors. She has her hobbies but prefers to stay away from the spotlight, and here’s what we know of it.

Does Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Want To Continue To Stay Out Of Spotlight?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Shiloh differs from her siblings in terms of media and public attention. “Out of Angelina’s kids, Shiloh is the most private. She does not seek attention in any way, except when dancing,” an insider told the portal about the 18-year-old.

The source added, “That’s the only time she’s willing to take center stage, and even that is rare because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group,” referring to videos from her performances that went viral on the Internet. “She’s extremely talented and devoted to her training,” they said.

Her skill has not gone unnoticed by people in the industry, which is exactly why “she’s starting to get offers from people looking to help her turn her passion into a big career.” The opportunities are such that she “could have a whole show built around her, but that is so not her style,” the source alleged, explaining that Shiloh doesn’t really feel ready to jump in yet.

Shiloh Jolie Reportedly Getting Offers Due To Her Dancing Skills

“Even joining a big-name artist as a backup dancer is not something she’s ready for at this point, although that may change because she also loves music and going to concerts,” the report further claimed. The source also pointed out that finding her path would be complicated.

Since she wants to dance her heart out and stay out of the spotlight, the situation is “somewhat conflicting.” Regardless, not having much privacy all her life has made her need to stay away more important than actively advancing her career by grabbing onto big offers.

“Angelina is totally supportive of that. All she wants is for Shiloh to be happy and fulfilled,” the insider concluded. For the uninitiated, Angelina and Brad have six kids, three of which—Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox—are biological, while Zahara and Maddox were adopted by the former super couple years ago.

