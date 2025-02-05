Despite the fame and attention the Kardashian-Jenner family enjoys, they are also the victim of relentless trolling, blames, targeting, and harassment. Kim Kardashian who has been the poster woman of the reality show family has been one of the most scrutinised women by netizens and fans online.

From dissecting her relationships to her fashion choices, she has always faced a barrage of negativity for everything. It became a running joke at one point of time that Kim as well as her family were talentless and were famous for the sake of it. Here’s what she had to say about that years ago.

When Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Being Called Talentless By Trollers

During a September 2022 conversation with Interview Magazine, the reality star spoke about this and shared that she never understood why this joke was even a thing. Kim revealed that people used to say the statement to her and she used to wonder, “Do I need to be a fucking circus animal?” She added that people kept asking why she and her family were even famous.

The 44-year-old always responded with the fact that they have a television show that is popular and people continue to enjoy watching them and their lives across seasons. Kim then added, “Just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.” Despite that, people continued to ask what her talent really was.

And Kim Kardashian always felt, “Didn’t know I needed one.” Regardless, the Skims founder said, “I can give you a million fucking talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest fucking shit on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time,” referring to her entrepreneurship.

She then mused, “I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.” Kim then spoke about how she has grown to not really care what people think of her or say about her. She does value and care about her business side of things though as that has always been important to her while she develops and creates stuff.

Kim concluded the conversation by sharing that she has a problem being super confident about explaining who she is and what she really does. “I’ve always been more self-deprecating,” she explained, referring to all of the instances when she is asked to describe herself or talk about herself.

