Kartik Aaryan is one of the most famous actors from his generation. However, one of the reasons behind it remains his curious love life. Initially, he was rumoured to be dating his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. The duo made a lot of noise until Ananya Panday came into the picture. During Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions, even Bhumi Pednekar hinted at her co-stars’ romance. The latest woman joining the list was Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

Advertisement

Previously, Janhvi was rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter. She was even spotted in some pictures shared by Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on her social media. However, things seem to have witnessed its own twist when Kapoor and Aaryan were spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house for New Year celebrations. On the other hand, Ishaan and Ananya jetted off to the Maldives for vacay!

Advertisement

With all the twists and the turns, fans have noticed another mess! Apparently, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Rumours are even rife that the Dostana 2 couple may have blocked each other on the social media platform.

The rumours don’t end there. Many even speculate if this could leave a negative impact on Dostana 2. It was just a few days ago when fans spotted Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan vacationing in Goa. In fact, Khushi Kapoor was a part of the getaway too.

Just a few days ago, rumours were rife that Sara Ali Khan has unfollowed Kartik Aaryan on the social media platform. The action was taken a few days after Kartik did not visibly wish the actress on her birthday.

Now, only the insiders would know what really is cooking! All we can hope is that things are well between the Dostana 2 duo.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan’s Family To Send Defamation Notice To Vikas Gupta After His Blackmail Claims!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube