Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal last Sunday. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. Only close family and friends including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan were present at the wedding. Unseen pictures of VD entering his wedding venue in full filmy style are now going viral. Read on for all the details.

As most know, Varun and Natasha tied the knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug. Paparazzi outside the location could hear the loud music and the celebrations going inside the venue. While many could guess the details, one wanted a chance to witness it themselves.

For all of those fans and followers, your wishes have come true! Some fan accounts of Varun Dhawan have got their hands on inside images of the celebrations. It witnesses the Dulha entering the wedding venue in a quad bike. The actor looked really handsome in his traditional avatar complimented with a turban as he smiled for the cameras while riding.

Another picture showcases the Varmala ceremony. Varun Dhawan was picked up by his friends while Natasha Dalal struggled to make him wear mala. However, the happiness on their faces is a beautiful sight to witness.

Check out the inside pictures below:

Meanwhile, many celebrity friends took to social media to congratulate Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor are a few names.

Karan Johar even penned an emotional note for Varun. He wrote, “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent…. that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment… my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ….love you.”

