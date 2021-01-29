Rejection is not the end of the world. A lot of us have faced rejections many times in our lives, but does that mean we give up? Well, the answer is no! And we are not saying so; several Bollywood actors have proved it many times. Many celebrities faced rejections in reality shows, but now are very famous. From Kapil Sharma to Rajkummar Rao, we have a list of actors who have proven the world that they are not less than anyone despite not starting off on a good note.

When there is hard work, dedication, and passion for achieving something, honestly you can achieve anything. The key thing is patience and never give up attitude. Check out the list below:

KAPIL SHARMA

We all know that Kapil is one of the greatest comedians of Indian Television. His career started after being declared the winner of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2007. He got huge success in comedy and got his own laughter shows Comedy Nights With Kapil, and now The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma’s passion for singing is not hidden from anyone. Whenever he gets an opportunity to sing, he starts singing in his show. But, did you know that he aspired to be a singer and also gave an audition for Indian Idol before entering a world of comedies? Unfortunately, he got rejected in the audition rounds itself. But did that stop him from achieving success?

SANYA MALHOTRA

Like Kapil Sharma, Sanya Malhotra is a popular name in the industry too. All her followers today know that she is a great dancer. She keeps posting her crazy, and fabulous dance routines on her social media handle inspiring all of us to just jump out of our beds and shake a leg. But did you know that she gave auditions for Dance India Dance and got rejected? Thank god! She decided to stay in Mumbai after rejection, and now she is a famous actress.

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Is there anything this man cannot do? From acting to singing to being an RJ, such talented people are very rare. He started his career from the movie Vicky Donor. Since then, there is no turning back. But, did you know Ayushmann Khurrana was rejected in the reality show Cinestar Ki Khoj in 2003? He was rejected in the audition itself. But who would have thought that the same guy would rule the box office one day?

RAJKUMMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao recently completed ten years in Bollywood. He is one of the industry’s most talented actors and has given several good movies. Rajkummar also struggled a lot before entering the industry. He wanted to become a dancer and appeared in the reality show Boogie Woogie at the age of 16. He got rejected during the auditions. We think that was for the best as if he had been selected there then maybe we would not have seen a brilliant actor as Rajkummar on the silver screen.

