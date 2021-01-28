After collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the director 2018 hit police drama Simmba, Ranveer Singh is all set to star in his upcoming comedy Cirkus. Said to be the official adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, The Comedy Of Errors, the film stars Ranveer Singh in a double role. While this is a first for the actor, we got to know something more interesting.

As per a recent report, the Gully Boy actor is charging the makers a massive amount for the film. Sources also state that he will be upping his fees with each passing film. Read on to know how much he is likely earning.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer is charging the makers of Cirkus a whopping Rs 50 crores for the Rohit Shetty comedy. A trade source told the publication, “Ranveer Singh has become one of the most bankable names in today’s time and his market value is on the rise with every passing film. For Cirkus, he has charged an acting fee of Rs. 50 crores and he is expected to hike his fees with the success of every passing film.”

If Ranveer Singh is indeed receiving Rs 50 crores for Cirkus and would be shooting for approximately 75 days, it means the star’s per day acting fees stands at approximately Rs. 66.66 lakhs. This is figure makes him one of the highest-paid actors in the entertainment industry today.

Ranveer Singh has been pretty vocal about his views on films having theatrical releases. The trade source added that one of the reasons for the hike in his fees is because he is amongst those actors who can assure a certain amount of returns even in these uncertain times.

Talking about Cirkus, the insider told the above-mentioned website, “The film is being shot at a brisk pace in Mumbai and is being readied for a Winter 2021 opening. The idea is to wrap up the entire film by March and then move on to the post-production, since it’s a period film set in the 60s and almost the entire film is being shot in studio.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

