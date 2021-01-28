During the lockdown, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised their fans by announcing that they were expecting. The couple is already parents to Taimur Ali Khan (4). Besides this much-loved star kid, Saif is also the father of actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with his first wife, Amrita Singh.

The Tanhaji Kapoor recently opened up about Bebo’s due date and revealed it is soon than we expected! So when is the next Nawab or Begum entering the world? Well, scroll down and know his answer.

While in conversation with Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s due isn’t March but is in fact early February. Given that we have just a couple of days left in this months, we wonder when Kareena will be wheeled into the maternity ward.

Further talking about being a father again, Saif Ali Khan told the portal that they have been very calm over the last few months. He added that it seems like the news has not yet sunk in. Said continued saying that he does find it a bit frightening, but it does not match the excitement of little kids running around the house.

On the work front, Saif a full plate. The actor’s upcoming films include Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha. Talking about Vikram Vedha, the Tamil neo-noir thriller originally features R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Saif will be seen essaying the part of Vikram in the Hindi remake. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play the negative character after Aamir Khan walked out.

