Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. The Indian Cricket team captain took to his Instagram to make an announcement where he revealed that the baby and mother are doing well.

Virat made a beautiful announcement on his Instagram and has asked fans to give them privacy at this time.

Giving the good news to fans, Virat Kohli shared a note on his Instagram that read:

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Yay, congratulations you guys!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the pregnancy news back in August 2020 and took the internet by storm.

And similarly, the arrival of their baby girl has sent social media into a frenzy again. A user commented, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”. Another user commented, “Congrats sir”.

Virat shared the news on his Instagram a while ago and the announcement now has over 1 million likes and over 47k comments on the post.

Anushka Sharma has been really active on social media in her pregnancy and has been sharing her cravings and workout pictures with her fans on Instagram.

A while ago, the Sultan actress shared a picture of herself doing a headstand and captioned it, “This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one #throwback. P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme-forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe .”

Congratulations once again, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on your little bundle of joy!

