Anushka Sharma has given back to the paparazzi clicking the photographers of celebs invading their privacy. Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed the trend of paparazzi photos viral within no time. The increasing consumption of such images has led to crossing many limits when it comes to crossing lines.

Anushka, moments ago, took to her Instagram to express her annoyance against a media publication posting an image, which was clicked without any permission. In the photo, we can see Anushka resting it out with husband Virat Kohli in her balcony.

Anushka Sharma, in her Instagram story, wrote, “Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!”

This clearly indicated how despite a request from the celeb, the said media house went ahead to click the photo. This incident has irked Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fans as well as the general netizens.

If you click the photo in Anushka Sharma’s story, it redirects you to the image posted by publication. Their fans have bombarded the comment section asking the media house to let them have some privacy.

Anushka Sharma recently tagged herself as a serial chiller in a new picture she shared on social media. Anushka posted a photo on Instagram, where she is seen lying next to her pet dog Dude on the floor.

“Serial chillers in the house (dog emoji)+(heart emoji),” she wrote as the caption. Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. She and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.

What are your thoughts about the privacy invasion, and having some kind of protocol around clicking the paparazzi photos of celebs? Do you agree with Anushka Sharma’s stance? Share in the comments section below.

