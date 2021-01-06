Whenever we talk about Sushmita Sen, it is her lovely smile that makes way straight into our hearts, and we just cannot take our eyes away from her. But, I instantly became a fan of her daughter Renée Sen and loved the way she spoke about everything from her upcoming short film Suttabaazi to their equation with Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Advertisement

Well, recently, the entire family celebrated Rohman’s birthday, and we got to see a glimpse of it on social media. But when we asked Renée about the celebration, her eyes lit up like a house on fire. Keep scrolling down to read everything about the celebration and much more.

Advertisement

Talking about Rohman Shawl’s birthday bash, Renée Sen spoke, “This was a big birthday for him, so the most fun thing we did was get him lots of gifts. We spent time together on a yacht, so that was fun. We were playing music and taking pictures and singing happy birthday on top of our lungs. So, I really hope we could make his birthday special. He was really happy. He is so nice, and we had a lot of fun.”

Revealing further about Rohman Shawl’s equation with them, Renée Sen said, “He is a lot of fun, and he is very sensitive. He is a very quiet person otherwise, so when he praises you, you know you’ve done something right. Or when he corrects you, you know that you’ve really messed up. His words have a lot of value in our lives. He is a very calm person and gives out a very calm vibe. We bond over music, he sings so well, and he is great with the guitar. So in the lockdown, we jammed a little bit. We are still discovering a lot about each other, so I think that’s the beauty of this relationship.”

When we asked Renée if Rohman interferes with Sushmita and her banter or gives his opinions on what should be done, then the star kid was quick to respond, “That way our equations are very clear. My mom has said yes or no for a reason, and he understands that so he never interferes. I am my mother’s daughter. Yes, he wants the best for me, but he also knows that my mother is protecting us and looking after us. So it’s not like they go against each other. We all sort of like to meet in the middle.”

Must Read: Director Siddharth Anand Goes ‘Inshallah’ As Photographer Says Pathan Ft. Shah Rukh Khan Will Be A Hit, Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube