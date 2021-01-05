Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen had an Instagram message for her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday on Monday.

Advertisement

The couple has been dating for over two years now and often express their feelings for each other via romantic social media posts. They address each other as Babushh.

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen took to social media and shared a couple of photographs clicked with Rohman Shawl. She wrote, “Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’. May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires…to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly…”

On Sushmita Sen’s birthday on November 19, Rohman Shawl shared a photograph where he kisses her on the forehead and wished her with a ‘shayari’.

He wrote, “Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !! Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh #foreverwalalove #shayari #bithdaygirl #loveofmylife #birthdayshayari.”

In November, Rohman got Sushmita Sen’s name inked on his arm. Sharing a picture of the tattoo on social media, he wrote, “The ink isn’t permanent. The love is. #Rohmance”.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt To Akshay Kumar – 6 Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Foreign Passports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube