Actor Ishaan Khatter recently returned from the Maldives after ringing in the new year with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday in the scenic island tourist hub.

Advertisement

The “Khaali Peeli” co-stars have been sharing pictures from their escapade and giving major travel goals to their fans.

Advertisement

However, one post has caught the attention of their fans, where Ishaan Khatter has called Ananya Panday his ‘muse’. The actor recently uploaded a montage from the vacation in the Maldives.

In the caption of the video, Ishaan Khatter wrote: “New year, new energy? Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday) ‘Icy Violence’ by @sadnightdynamite.”

Ishaan’s reference to Ananya as his muse has sent strong waves of excitement among their followers, with many of them asking about Ananya in the video.

Although Ananya Panday and Ishaan have worked together only once, in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli, the two young stars have often been spotted spending time along with mutual friends. Neither of them has commented on their relationship status.

Besides Ishaan Khatter and Ananya, Rakulpreet Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain also visited the Maldives to welcome the new year.

Don’t these two cuties look absolutely cool together? Do y’all like their video? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Spotted Wearing Sidharth Malhotra’s Shirt, Is This A Confirmation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube