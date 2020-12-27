Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned into a floral beauty in a picture she has posted on Instagram.

The image captures a stunning Ananya in an aqua ensemble with pink floral prints. She is spotted wearing a blue floral print co-ord set pairing it up with a no-makeup look flaunting her flushed cheeks and open hair. This breezy outfit is surely going in our favourite to sport at our next vacation on the beach!

Ananya Panday has surely nailed how to look effortlessly glam, giving the perfect outfit goals we all hunt for! She captioned the image with flower emojis.

Check out the outfit worn by Ananya Panday below:

The actress’ latest release on OTT was the film Khaali Peeli. She is now shooting Shakun Batra’s untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya Panday also has the action film Fighter coming up alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

