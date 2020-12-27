Salman Khan turns 55 today. But one question that constantly bothers his fans is his marriage. The actor still does not have a plan to tie the knot despite being in some high-profile relationships in the past. But one celebrity to be blamed for it is actress Rekha.

Yes, you heard that right! It was during Bigg Boss 8 when this huge revelation was made. The veteran actress graced the show for the promotion of her film, Super Nani. Salman during a fun revelation revealed how he fell in love with Rekha just at the age of around 6-7 years. He would even say his family that he would marry her once he’s old.

Salman Khan revealed that both he and Rekha live at Bandstand. He as a teenager would follow the veteran actress every morning at 5:30 as she went for her morning walks. The Bigg Boss host later even joined her yoga classes.

“Uss waqt yoga se toh mera koi connection tha hi nahi par kyunki Rekha ji wahaan pe sikhati thi yoga, main aur mere dost pohoch jaaya karte the (Back then, I was not even remotely into yoga, but my friends and I used to go there because Rekha was the one teaching),” Salman said.

To this, Rekha added, “Unko maalum hi nahi tha ki unko usi waqt mujhse ishq ho gaya tha (He did not know it at the time but he fell in love with me then). It’s true. He went back and told everyone in the house, ‘I want to marry that girl when I grow up.”

The fun part was witnessed when Salman Khan mentioned, “Shayad isliye meri shaadi nahi hui (Maybe that is why I did not get married till date).”

The Zero actress too added that maybe this is the reason she’s single too!

